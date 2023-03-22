Member - climat bois

builder of biocliamatic houses and extensions

Type Startup or self-employed
Founded 2012
Company Size 10
Member Type
innovator
Founders SISTACH
Headquarters 66000 Perpignan, France
A bioclimatic house builder is a specialized construction professional who takes into account the natural climate and surroundings of a site when designing and constructing a home. By utilizing passive solar design, natural ventilation, and other sustainable building techniques, these builders are able to create homes that are energy efficient, comfortable, and environmentally friendly. Unlike traditional builders who may focus solely on aesthetics or cost, bioclimatic house builders prioritize sustainability and energy efficiency. They carefully consider factors such as orientation, materials, thermal insulation, and landscaping to ensure that the home minimizes its impact on the environment and maximizes its use of natural resources. In addition to their technical expertise, bioclimatic house builders often collaborate with architects, engineers, and other professionals to create holistic, integrated designs that consider all aspects of the home's performance. They may also work cl
